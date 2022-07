Having previously failed in his bid to drum up support for a gambling advertising ban at the national level, Bremen interior minister Ulrich Mäurer has turned his attention to closing down retail sports betting outlets in the German state.

Bremen has “tolerated” 24 betting outlets in recent years, operated by Tipico, HAPPYBET, Tipwin and XTiP, with the new State Treaty on Gambling requiring these betting outlets to secure approval to continue operating.

As a result, the four [...]