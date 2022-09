Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has opened the application process for mobile and Class B retail sports betting licenses.

The application process officially opened Tuesday (6 September), giving all businesses and individuals who wish to pursue sports betting licenses 45 days to submit their applications.

In July, SWARC published drafts of its applications and regulations to govern the application process, but was not able to accept applications until the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, [...]