Gaming Innovation Group granted license approval in Pennsylvania

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has been approved as a supplier in Pennsylvania's regulated iGaming market.

The interim authorisation from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) allows GiG to provide its Player Account Manager (PAM) and sportsbook platform to licensed operators in the market.

“The addition of a Pennsylvania authorisation to our ever-expanding list of supported markets is a testament of the focus that GiG has placed on regulated markets which we strongly believe underpins sustainable and prosperous growth within the online iGaming industry,” said GiG general counsel Claudio Caruana.

“Pennsylvania will play a key role in our plans for expansion in North America, and we are delighted to power our partners with our award-winning technology in the region."

Earlier this week, newly established operator PlayStar went live in New Jersey with its GiG-powered offering.

“From the beginning of our agreement, we at GiG have been impressed with the extremely strong product vision at PlayStar, backed by what is a very experienced industry team," said GiG CEO Richard Brown. "We’re delighted that our technology has played a central role in the New Jersey launch, and can be proud that, as PlayStar establishes themselves as a strong and innovative iGaming brand in the US, the success of our partnership will further demonstrate and drive our ambition to be the platform partner of choice for operators in regulated markets.”

PlayStar CEO Per Hellberg added: “There has been a tremendous amount of work put into getting this far, and to now be live in New Jersey is a major milestone.

"Of course, to have a great product you need a great platform and we’re very pleased with how the GiG platform has helped to bring our product vision alive. It’s only early days, but we’re seeing great numbers and confident we can build on that as we ramp up in New Jersey.”

Gaming Innovation Group partnered with PlayStar for its online casino launch in Pennsylvania in July 2021.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading marginally higher at SEK24.02 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.