Gaming Innovation Group expands PlayStar deal into Pennsylvania

Oslo-listed platform provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed a long-term agreement to power PlayStar Casino’s launch in Pennsylvania.

Building on their initial partnership in New Jersey, PlayStar will use GiG’s platform technologies to power its second online casino in the United States. The deal also marks GiG’s third market entry deal in the US.

“We are delighted to be partnering with GiG to power PlayStar’s expansion into Pennsylvania,” said PlayStar Casino CEO Per Hellberg. “With our preparations firmly underway for our New Jersey launch with GiG, it was a natural progression to leverage that work and replicate our casino offering over the border in Pennsylvania.

“This will mark the second market entrance for PlayStar in the USA with GiG and we’re looking forward to launching a casino experience like no other.”

GiG CEO Richard Brown commented: “We are very excited to continue our expansion into the third US state, in particular Pennsylvania that has shown a tremendous amount of growth in the iGaming market in a relatively short time period.

“We also believe the plans that PlayStar have with the customer centric and product driven approach connect very well with GiG’s B2B offering and strategy and we look forward to helping them achieve their ambitions.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.89 per cent lower at NOK17.66 per share in Oslo earlier Thursday.