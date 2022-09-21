Swintt granted permission to operate in the UK 

Malta-based casino games supplier Swintt has secured licence approval from Britain's Gambling Commission.

The approval allows Swintt to provide its collection of video slots and live casino games to licensed operators in the market, with the initial rollout set to include its Xtra range of slots as well as The Crown starring Vinnie Jones.

“Swintt is thrilled to be able to announce the issuance of a UK licence that will enable us to share our incredible collection of games with players at UKGC-licensed platforms for the very first time,” said Swintt chief executive office David Mann.

“While we should be able to announce the first of our UK partners shortly, in the meantime I can assure players that it won’t be long until they’re able to access some of our award-winning titles and experience the features that have helped us become one of the leading software providers.”