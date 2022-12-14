Xpoint enters Tennessee and agrees Underdog Fantasy partnership

North American geolocation technology provider Xpoint has been granted a license to provide its services in Tennessee.

The approval by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council expands Xpoint’s presence across the United States, where it has already launched its geolocation services in Ohio and New Jersey, as well as with multiple partners in Canada.

“I would like to thank the members and executive staff of the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council for approving our application for licensure to provide geo-verification services in Tennessee,” said Xpoint CEO Marvin Sanderson.

“To be licensed to provide our geolocation technology solutions in another legalized sports betting US state is a huge honor, and we are looking forward to working with multiple partners in Tennessee to help their players gamble safely, securely, and free from any fraud.”

Xpoint has also signed up its latest operator partner through a new partnership with the Mark Cuban-backed fantasy sports platform Underdog Fantasy.

Underdog Fantasy is now running Xpoint Lite, Xpoint's geolocation technology solution for daily fantasy sports operators.

“I'm delighted to add Underdog Fantasy to our list of live partners, and am pleased we are enjoying such a strong run of new partner announcements as we head towards the end of Q4, 2022,” continued Sanderson. “This is a critical time for Xpoint, as we grow and expand our North American footprint.

“Now we have multiple partners live across the USA and Canada, with millions of location checks taking place, ahead of our targeted growth position by this point in 2022, and with a very bright 2023 ahead. We are perfectly positioned to help Underdog Fantasy and their customers succeed in this wave of legal online sports betting in the USA.”

Underdog Fantasy senior director of sports betting Matt Garrigan added: “We are excited to be working with Xpoint across verticals to enable a safer experience to our customers while also adhering to state and federal regulations. Similar to our story at Underdog, Xpoint is a believer in innovation and being a bit different. We are looking forward to our partnership.”