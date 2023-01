The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has found five more applicants qualified to launch sports betting in the state.

The state regulator has approved three businesses for sports betting facility licenses - Kathe P. Hospitality (Michael’s on the South River in Riva, Anne Arundel County), Canton Gaming - Canton (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Canton, Baltimore City), and Canton Gaming - Towson (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Towson, [...]