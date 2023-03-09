Boldplay secures second licence with approval in Romania

Casino software developer Boldplay is set to enter Romania’s regulated iGaming market after securing licence approval from national gambling regulator Oficiul National pentru Jocuri de Noroc (ONJN).

Following its recent approval from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority (GLA), the Romania licence represents Boldplay’s second market approval in as many months, with the supplier’s games also certified in the UK, Malta, Portugal and Isle of Man.

Licensed operators in Romania will now be able to offer their players Boldplay’s portfolio of more than 80 casino games, including latest slot releases Cyborg City and Warriors & Warlocks.

“Boldplay’s acquisition of a Romanian gaming licence from the ONJN is another significant step for our company and a key part of our future expansion plans,” said Boldplay CEO Valli Fragoso. “Sitting alongside our existing licensing from the GLA, this latest certification will enable us to forge new relationships with regulated operators and allow us to introduce our games in what is an exciting and rapidly developing market.”

Boldplay has recently integrated its games with aggregators including Games Global, Slotegrator and EveryMatrix.