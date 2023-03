FanDuel is set to expand its presence in Maryland after partner Whitman Gaming was found eligible for a sports betting license.

Whitman Gaming is one of three operators to have been found suitable for licensure this week by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC).

Whitman Gaming and PPE Casino Resorts plan to partner with FanDuel to launch retail sports betting in North Bethesda, Maryland, subject to final approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission [...]