Gaming Intelligence
Kindred Group approved to launch iGaming platform in New Jersey

18th April 2023 10:07 am GMT
Kindred Group is set to launch its proprietary gaming platform in the state of New Jersey after securing licence approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE).

The platform is set to go live in May, giving Unibet players an enhanced user experience, wider offerings and tailored content.

The approval is an important step towards extending Kindred’s North America footprint.

“I am very pleased that we are now able to launch our own Kindred platform in New Jersey, and I am immensely proud of everybody at Kindred who has made this possible. Introducing the Kindred platform to our customers in New Jersey will provide the entertainment and experience enjoyed by our customers in Europe,” said Kindred Group CEO Henrik Tjärnström. 

“We are now finally able to show off our true Unibet product. I also want to thank the NJDGE for a professional collaboration during the approval process.”

The Kindred platform will see continuous improvements post launch and the company expects to continue the roll out of the platform in Pennsylvania during the second quarter 2023.

