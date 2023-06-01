Bragg Gaming granted B2B supplier licence in Sweden

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has become the latest company to receive a B2B supplier licence from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

Bragg has been active in the Swedish market since 2019, and has now secured a new five-year licence, which comes into force in July following the implementation of legislation that makes gaming software licences a mandatory requirement in Sweden.

“Our commitment to compliance is a core part of our strategy wherever we supply our content so we’re delighted to be able to continue to support the regulated industry in Sweden,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

“We’re constantly responding to changes in legislation to stay ahead of the curve, and to be able to provide our growing, exclusive and localized content portfolio in the multiple international regulated jurisdictions that our customers operate in.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.91 per cent higher at CAD$4.60 per share in Toronto Wednesday.