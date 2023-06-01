This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Bragg Gaming granted B2B supplier licence in Sweden

1st June 2023 8:35 am GMT
Evolution

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has become the latest company to receive a B2B supplier licence from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

Bragg has been active in the Swedish market since 2019, and has now secured a new five-year licence, which comes into force in July following the implementation of legislation that makes gaming software licences a mandatory requirement in Sweden.

“Our commitment to compliance is a core part of our strategy wherever we supply our content so we’re delighted to be able to continue to support the regulated industry in Sweden,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

“We’re constantly responding to changes in legislation to stay ahead of the curve, and to be able to provide our growing, exclusive and localized content portfolio in the multiple international regulated jurisdictions that our customers operate in.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.91 per cent higher at CAD$4.60 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino iGaming Slots Spelinspektionen Sweden
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming launches with WynnBet in New Jersey

Bragg Gaming nominates three new directors to Board

GI Games Round-up: Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, CreedRoomz and more

Bragg expands in Spain with Gran Madrid Casino

Bragg Gaming continues Swiss expansion with Pasino.ch launch

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt and more

Bragg Gaming revenue hits record high in first quarter

Bragg Gaming goes live with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

Bragg launches games with PlatinCasino in Spain

Bragg Gaming continues European expansion with launch in Italy

Bragg goes live in Mexico with Caliente

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Bragg Gaming expands Swiss presence with Grand Casino Bern

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Ezugi, Red Tiger, CreedRoomz and more

Peter & Sons expands management team

sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution