IGT secures exclusive long-term Wheel of Fortune rights

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a ten-year licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television for the exclusive rights to the Wheel of Fortune brand.

The new contract runs from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2034, and gives IGT the exclusive rights to the Wheel of Fortune brand across gaming, lottery, iGaming and iLottery platforms.

The agreement also includes non-exclusive rights to distribute Wheel of Fortune content for free-to-play social casinos.

“In securing exclusive gaming, lottery, iGaming and iLottery access to the Wheel of Fortune brand through 2034, IGT can maximize the returns of this licensing partnership and advance our legacy of creating omnichannel Wheel of Fortune games that generate demand and award prolific jackpots," said Renato Ascoli, CEO of IGT’s Global Gaming division.

"Sony Pictures Television has been a trusted IGT partner for more than 25 years and in that time, we've delivered a diverse portfolio of Wheel of Fortune games that has set the industry standard for innovation, is the clear leader in industry game-performance charts and generated significant revenue for our customers."

Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television executive vice president of Game Shows, commented: "We are thrilled to be extending our long-standing partnership with IGT. This landmark agreement guarantees that casino and lottery players around the world can enjoy world-class Wheel of Fortune-themed games for years to come.

"Sony Pictures Television and IGT share the same commitment to applying the Wheel of Fortune brand in ingenious ways, creating growth opportunities and ensuring that Wheel of Fortune remains synonymous with winning and fun."

Since 1996, IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots have paid out more than $3.5 billion in jackpots and awarded $1 million-plus jackpots to more than 1,100 players.

Earlier this year, IGT and BetMGM launched Wheel of Fortune Online Casino in New Jersey, the first brand-led online casino in North America.

Additionally, IGT recently launched Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin, the first omnichannel wide-area progressive jackpot in the US.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 3.90 per cent higher at $26.08 per share in New York Friday.