Kentucky begins countdown to legal sports betting

Kentucky remains on track to launch its regulated sports betting market next month after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) received applications for retail and mobile licences.

The Commission has received applications from seven of the state’s licensed racetracks, which will be allowed to open retail sports wagering facilities at their satellite locations from 7 September.

These are Churchill Downs, Louisville; Cumberland Run, coming soon to Corbin; Ellis Park, Henderson; Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove; The Red Mile, Lexington; Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland; and Turfway Park, Florence.

Seven mobile sportsbook providers have also applied for a license to operate in the state from 28 September. These include bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa, DraftKings, FanDuel and Penn Sports Interactive.

“The countdown is on. Kentuckians can plan to place their first sports wagers, at a retail location, in just 28 days,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

Licensing applications do not guarantee licensure, with applications being reviewed by KHRC staff and voted on at a meeting of the full Commission later this month on 22 August.

The KHRC is also in the process of reviewing licensing applications for key employees.

“The KHRC is excited to open sports wagering and is working efficiently to meet the necessary deadlines,” said KHRC chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz. “This is a careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky.”