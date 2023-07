Kentucky’s regulated sports betting market will launch in early September following Governor Andy Beshear’s approval of emergency administrative regulations.

Governor Beshear joined the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and lawmakers on Monday (July 10) to announce the launch dates for retail and online sports betting after signing the emergency regulations into law.

Retail betting will launch at the state’s racetracks on September 7, in time for the start of the NFL season, with mobile betting set to go [...]