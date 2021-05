The Lithuanian government has moved to ban the promotion of all forms of gambling from 1 July across the country.

Amendments to the country’s Law on Gambing were adopted late last week with 105 votes in favour and 14 abstentions.

This means that from 1 July, land-based and online operators will be prohibited from conducting any form of marketing to encourage players to gamble, including offering gifts, promotions or discounts.

The move is aimed at reducing the negative [...]