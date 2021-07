Seventeen European trade associations have urged the European Commission (EC) to re-establish the EU Expert Group on Gambling Services to support regulatory cooperation between Europe’s gambling authorities.

In a joint letter to the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, the trade associations call for the reinstatement of the Commission-mandated Expert Group, which was disbanded in 2018. The call to action follows a similar recent request from 13 national gambling authorities.

“A basic EU-level structure for cooperation [...]