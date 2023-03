Germany’s national gambling regulator has rejected claims that illegal online gambling is on the rise in the country.

Ronald Benter of the Joint Gambling Authority of the Federal States (GGL) said Tuesday (Mar. 14) that less than 5 per cent of betting now takes place with illegal providers following the regulation of the online gambling market in Germany in 2021.

Benter was responding to research published by the German online sports betting association DSWV, which showed that [...]