New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) director David Rebuck have announced a series of new initiatives to expand the office’s responsible gaming efforts.

The initiatives build on DGE’s responsible gaming efforts announced in early February and include new advertising standards for operators, the introduction of a new position dedicated to responsible gaming and simplifying access to self-exclusion for problem gamblers.

“As New Jersey’s gaming and sports wagering industries continue to grow and mature, so [...]