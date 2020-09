eSports betting provider Unikrn has agreed to pay $6.1m to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a penalty for conducting an unregistered initial coin offering (ICO).

According to the SEC, Unikrn raised approximately $31m through its offering of the UnikoinGold (UKG) token between June and October 2017, promising investors that it would facilitate a secondary trading market for the tokens that would increase demand for, and the value of, the UKG tokens.

The SEC considers that [...]