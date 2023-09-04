This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Gambling Commission suspends licence of InTouch Games

4th September 2023 9:38 am GMT
Gambling Commission
Evolution

Online gambling operator InTouch Games has had its UK operating licence suspended as a result of repeated anti-money laundering failures and concerns about the company’s operating practices.

The licence suspension by Britain’s Gambling Commission follows previous regulatory action which has seen InTouch Games pay over £11 million in regulatory settlements to the Gambling Commission since 2019.

The company paid a penalty of £2.2 million in 2019 for social responsibility, anti-money laundering and marketing failures, followed by a penalty of £3.4 million in March 2021 for similar failings. The company was then hit with a penalty of £6.1 million in January of this year after a compliance assessment found ongoing deficiencies in those policies and procedures.

The Gambling Commission said: “The review and consequent suspension follows concerns that activities may have been carried out contrary to the [Gambling] Act, not in accordance with conditions of their licence and that the Licensee may be unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities. It is suspected the operator failed to follow licence conditions related to money laundering, fair and transparent terms and practices, and reporting key events.”

InTouch Games operates the bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, casino.mfortune.co.uk, casino2020.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com, mfortune.co.uk, mrspin.co.uk, pocketwin.co.uk and slotfactory.com websites.

The licence suspension will remain in place until the Gambling Commission completes a review of the business, during which time customers should be able to continue accessing their accounts and withdrawing funds.

Related Tags
AML Casino Gambling Commission iGaming Licensing United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

William Hill to pay record £19.2m penalty in Great Britain

InTouch Games hit with third multi-million pound penalty by Gambling Commission

Skywind expands UK presence with Intouch Games acquisition

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

InTouch Games fined £3.4m by Britain’s Gambling Commission

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Blueprint, Red Tiger, Playson and more

UKGC issues £4.5m in penalties to four more operators

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Pariplay, Yggdrasil and more

NetRefer powers new affiliate programme for InTouch Games

mFortune releases first slot developed using Unity game engine

Denmark extends 25 operators’ online gaming licenses

Amateur poker association acquires Poker.co.uk

Hippodrome Casino partners to offer online mahjong

Hippodrome Casino and Media Corp to launch online JV

Denmark issues first round of online gaming licences

Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution