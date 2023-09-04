Gambling Commission suspends licence of InTouch Games

Online gambling operator InTouch Games has had its UK operating licence suspended as a result of repeated anti-money laundering failures and concerns about the company’s operating practices.

The licence suspension by Britain’s Gambling Commission follows previous regulatory action which has seen InTouch Games pay over £11 million in regulatory settlements to the Gambling Commission since 2019.

The company paid a penalty of £2.2 million in 2019 for social responsibility, anti-money laundering and marketing failures, followed by a penalty of £3.4 million in March 2021 for similar failings. The company was then hit with a penalty of £6.1 million in January of this year after a compliance assessment found ongoing deficiencies in those policies and procedures.

The Gambling Commission said: “The review and consequent suspension follows concerns that activities may have been carried out contrary to the [Gambling] Act, not in accordance with conditions of their licence and that the Licensee may be unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities. It is suspected the operator failed to follow licence conditions related to money laundering, fair and transparent terms and practices, and reporting key events.”

InTouch Games operates the bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, casino.mfortune.co.uk, casino2020.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com, mfortune.co.uk, mrspin.co.uk, pocketwin.co.uk and slotfactory.com websites.

The licence suspension will remain in place until the Gambling Commission completes a review of the business, during which time customers should be able to continue accessing their accounts and withdrawing funds.