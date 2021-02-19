Australian ISPs sets to block 18 additional illegal gaming sites

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has identified a further 18 online casinos that illegally serve Australian consumers.

A total of 18 websites are included in ACMA’s latest sweep of illegal operators, who will now be subject to blocking by Australian internet service providers.

The majority of the sites operate under licenses issued in Curacao, a constituent country of the Netherlands, with the exception of Malta-licensed King Billy Casino and Joka VIP Room, which appears to have no license.

Australian consumers are advised to withdraw any funds deposited with these online casinos.

The sites to be blocked are: Syndicate Casino, 7 Bit Casino, Casino Nic, Fast Pay Casino, iLucki, King Billy Casino, Woo Casino, BitStarz, Loki Casino, Golden Star Casino, Gunsbet, Spinago, Joo Casino, Bet Chain, Get Slots, Joka VIP Room, King Johnnie, and Wild Card City.