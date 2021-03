Betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has failed in its bid to challenge a $1.3bn judgement before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The judgement relates to the activities of Flutter brand PokerStars in Kentucky between 2006 and 2011, prior to its acquisition by Flutter Entertainment.

Flutter petitioned the Kentucky Supreme Court to rehear the case after it reinstated an $870m judgement against the online poker operator in December, which had been set aside in 2018.

With interest, that judgement [...]