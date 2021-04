Flutter Entertainment has found itself in dispute with Fox Corp. over the broadcaster’s right to acquire an 18.6 per cent ownership interest in Flutter-owned sports betting operator FanDuel Group.

Fox Corp. has filed suit against Flutter Entertainment to enforce its right to acquire the stake at the same price that Flutter paid for it in December 2020, a price that Flutter rejects outright.

“Fox's position that it has a right to acquire an 18.6 per cent interest [...]