The Norwegian Gaming Authority has ordered Betsson Group subsidiary BML Group to withdraw five of its online gaming brands from the market.

The regulator said Monday that it issued the withdrawal order against the Betsson, Betsafe, Nordicbet, Norgesautomaten and CasinoEuro sites for targeting Norwegian consumers from Malta without a local licence.

“The Norwegian Gaming Authority considers the gaming offer on these websites to be clearly directed at Norway, and they are thus in violation of the Lottery [...]