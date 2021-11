Australian online betting operator Sportsbet has been fined AUD$135,000 for breaching gambling advertising regulations for the second time this year.

The Flutter Entertainment-owned sports betting operator was handed the fine by Downing Centre Local Court on Friday following an investigation by regulator Liquor & Gaming NSW.

According to that investigation, Sportsbet sent prohibited marketing communications to players between October 2020 to March 2021, after they had withdrawn consent to receive direct marketing. The regulator also found that [...]