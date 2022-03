The National Gambling Regulator of France (ANJ) has exercised powers for the first time to ban a TV and online commercial by online gambling operator Winamax.

The regulator has ordered Winamax to withdraw the commercial from all media within one month or face further action.

The commercial, “Tout pour la Daronne”, has aired since last year and depicts a young man of modest means winning a sports bet. He then accompanies his mother to the elevator of [...]