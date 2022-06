Britain’s Gambling Commission has been cleared to formally award the next National Lottery licence to its preferred applicant, Allwyn Entertainment.

Allwyn was selected by the Gambling Commission as the preferred applicant for the fourth National Lottery licence in March following a protracted bidding process, beating incumbent operator Camelot, which subsequently turned to the High Court to challenge the Commission’s decision.

The High Court appeal automatically suspended the formal award process, which resumes today after the court agreed [...]