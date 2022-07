Sweden’s gambling regulator has confirmed fines totalling SEK23.2m (approx. €2.15m) against three operators.

The fines relate to breaches of Swedish gambling regulations governing bonuses, lottery games and betting on sports involving players under the age of 18.

Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen confirmed the fines on Wednesday after years of legal challenges and the refusal of the Supreme Administrative Court to hear any further appeals by the operators.

Flutter Entertainment-owned Betfair has received a warning and a fine of [...]