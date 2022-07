Efforts to combat illegal online gambling in Australia have led to the blocking of 90 websites in the three months to June 30.

The majority of the blocked websites offered illegal online casino-style games to players in Australia, with others promoting unlicensed gambling as affiliates.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) received 174 complaints from consumers between April and June 2022, and completed investigations into seven online gambling affiliates.

This led to formal warnings being issued to [...]