Gaming Intelligence
Federal court backs Xpoint in GeoComply patent infringement case

16th February 2023 9:31 am GMT

A federal judge has granted Xpoint’s motion to dismiss a patent infringement complaint from rival GeoComply after finding GeoComply’s geolocation patent to be invalid.

GeoComply had accused Xpoint of patent infringement following the latter’s launch in August 2021 in the US, where it provides geolocation technology for online gambling in New Jersey.

The company sought a court order to be allowed to review Xpoint’s source code, stating in a court filing that it had an abundance of factual and legal bases for the patent infringement motion.

In dismissing GeoComply’s suit however, Federal Circuit Judge William J. Bryson, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, said that GeoComply’s patent was invalid on the grounds that it attempts to claim unpatentable subject matter.

“We are extremely pleased with Judge Bryson’s ruling,” said Xpoint CEO Marvin Sanderson. “From the beginning of this litigation Xpoint has maintained that it has conducted its business legally and appropriately.

“As a company, we remained confident that we would prevail in this matter as GeoComply’s allegations were false, meritless, and a thinly veiled attempt to improperly maintain its monopoly on the gaming geolocation marketplace.”

