The former chief executive of online gaming operator Mansion is facing allegations of financial misappropriation by his former employer.

Karel Manasco joined Mansion in 2010 and became chief financial officer in 2012, adding chief executive and sole director to his duties in January 2017.

He resigned as CEO and director in December 2021 during an ongoing disciplinary investigation into his actions.

He is accused by Mansion Gibraltar Ltd. of various breaches of fiduciary, non-fiduciary, and contractual duties, with [...]