The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined three iGaming licensees for violating state regulations.

The fines relate to the online operations of Barstool Sportsbook and Unibet Interactive, and the live casino service of supplier Evolution.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association and online partner Barstool have been fined $45,000 for allowing five individuals who were enrolled in the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s (PGCB) iGaming Self-Exclusion program to gamble online at the Barstool Sportsbook.

Downs Racing and online partner Unibet will [...]