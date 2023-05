The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has issued a $45,000 fine to MGM Resorts-owned MGM Springfield for allowing players under the age of 21 to access the gaming floor.

The civil administrative penalty from the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission follows multiple incidents of persons under the age of 21 gaining access to the casino between June and December of last year.

MGM Springfield self-reported many of the incidents and has been cooperating with [...]