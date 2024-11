The European Commission has ruled that a German public capital injection in favour of casino operator Westdeutsche Spielbanken (WestSpiel) was not in line with EU State aid rules.

The Commission opened an in-depth investigation in December 2019 to assess whether public funding granted by the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) to WestSpiel was in line with EU State aid rules.

The investigation covered two measures in favour of WestSpiel taken by NRW.BANK, which is wholly owned [...]