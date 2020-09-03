European Commission to investigate Belgium’s virtual betting market

The European Commission has decided to launch a formal investigation into a potential breach of state aid rules in a case involving the Belgian state and betting operator Ladbrokes.

The case was first notified to the European Commission (EC) in March 2019 and concerns the exclusive authorisation granted to Ladbrokes in 2014 to operate virtual betting games in Belgium.

The exclusive right to operate virtual betting was challenged by two rival gambling operators whose request for authorisation was denied by the Belgian Gaming Commission, which said at the time that it was reviewing the relevant gambling legislation.

The EC said Wednesday (Sep. 2) that it has decided to initiate a formal investigation procedure into the possible distortion of competition in the field of virtual betting in Belgium, although the basis for its decision is yet to be made public.