The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld a complaint against GVC-owned bookmaker Coral for a tweet which was found likely to encourage repetitive participation in gambling.

A tweet on Coral’s Twitter page in March featured the text: “We’re as passionate about the bet as you are. So, get your stake back as a free bet if your horse fails to finish.”

A link to a video ad was captioned “have another go” and began with horses [...]