Gaming Intelligence
ASA monitoring finds four gambling operators in breach of regulations in Q2

26th August 2020 8:17 am GMT
Advertising Standards Authority

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has released the findings of its latest online monitoring sweep, which aims to identify age-restricted advertising in children’s media.

The ASA found 159 age restricted ads displayed during the second quarter of the year on websites and YouTube channels that attract large child audiences, 70 of which were betting ads.

The betting ads by four undisclosed gambling operators appeared on eight websites which are aimed at, or attract large audiences of children, in breach of advertising regulations.

Ads for food and soft drinks classified as high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS products) were the most prevalent with 78 ads appearing in children’s media from 29 advertisers, while 10 different alcohol ads were identified promoting one brand. The ASA also found one advertisement for e-cigarettes.

The quarterly monitoring programme aimed at gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS products will continue over the next twelve months, including follow-up action to remove offending ads and ensure compliance by advertisers.

“The ASA is using technology to proactively monitor online ads to help build a culture of zero tolerance for age-restricted ads appearing on websites aimed at children,” said Guy Parker, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority.

“We expect advertisers and the parties they contract with to use the sophisticated tools available to them to target their ads responsibly. This is just one part of a wider set of initiatives we’re undertaking to ensure children are protected online and we’ll report on our further work in this area in the coming months.”

