GVC Holdings’ Gibraltar-based subsidiary ElectraWorks has fallen foul of the UK Advertising Standards Authority after publishing an ad which offered the promise of financial success.

The paid Google ad for Foxy Games was displayed to people who searched the term “make money online” and stated: “Earn Money Online – Foxy Games – Play Online”.

This prompted one complainant to challenge whether the ad was irresponsible for suggesting that consumers could achieve financial security by playing the advertised [...]