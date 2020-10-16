DraftKings secures Turner Sports partnership

DraftKings has agreed a multi-year deal that will see it feature across select Turner Sports and Bleacher Report properties as an exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider.

DraftKings will provide sports betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels, excluding NBA programming, which will be the domain of rival operator FanDuel.

The planned integrations are set to include custom content segments, DraftKings’ betting odds and daily fantasy statistics, original content, personalized automated alerts and editorial across Bleacher Report channels.

“Regulated betting is quickly becoming a fixture of modern sports entertainment, and this collaboration with Turner Sports further scales the reach of our products and content to engage fans,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings.

“Turner Sports platforms provide exceptional content as they continually captivate sports audiences. Their medium aligns with the DraftKings’ brand and we look forward to delivering a seamless experience for readers and viewers while also broadening our visibility.”

Will Funk, Turner Sports EVP, sports partnerships and branded content, commented: “While this emerging industry continues to evolve, sports betting helps to drive engagement, increased time spent viewing and audience scale. This alliance enhances Turner Sports’ content with betting information that our hyper-engaged, highly interactive viewers demand, while driving customer engagement and acquisition for DraftKings.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DRAFT) closed 5.38 per cent lower at $45.00 per share in New York Thursday.