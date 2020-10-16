This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

FanDuel seals Turner Sports basketball partnership

16th October 2020 9:14 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group will serve as Turner Sports’ exclusive sportsbook partner for NBA programming under a deal announced Thursday.

The deal gives FanDuel access to exclusive integrations within NBA content, including TNT live telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels, to provide basketball fans with sports betting insight and analysis.

“Turner Sports is a leader in the media industry and, together, we’re bringing viewership to the next level by offering exclusive sports betting content that’s directly integrated into their NBA programming,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group.

“We’ll be incorporating FanDuel Sportsbook odds and analysis into Turner Sport’s live broadcasts and Bleacher Report’s digital content, offering a new, enhanced experience for NBA fans.”

Will Funk, EVP, sports partnerships and branded content at Turner Sports, added: “NBA fans across TNT and Bleacher Report are responding well to sports betting content. We’ve already seen this with the TV and digital elements we’ve designed with FanDuel this past season and are excited to expand our partnership. Our collective goal is to grow NBA audience via engaging FanDuel interactive gaming experiences integrated across Turner Sports’ platforms.”

Turner Sports also agreed a partnership with FanDuel rival DraftKings Thursday, which will see it serve as the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider to the network, excluding NBA programming.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 2.14 per cent higher at 13,365.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Related Tags
Basketball FanDuel National Basketball Association Sports Betting Turner Sports United States
Related Articles

DraftKings secures Turner Sports partnership

West Virginia hits record sports betting and iGaming highs in September

Indiana sports betting wagers surpass $200m mark in September

Iowa online sports betting wagers hit $50m mark in September

Illinois sports betting wagers grow to $139.6m in August

Scientific Games secures Flutter Entertainment sports betting extension

Michigan set to adopt final rules for online gaming and sports betting

Tennessee approves first sports betting operator licenses

Tom Watson joins Flutter Entertainment in advisory role

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

Monkey Knife Fight acquires US fantasy sports rival FantasyDraft

The Greenbrier dominates West Virginia’s sports betting market in August

EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic