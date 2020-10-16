FanDuel seals Turner Sports basketball partnership

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group will serve as Turner Sports’ exclusive sportsbook partner for NBA programming under a deal announced Thursday.

The deal gives FanDuel access to exclusive integrations within NBA content, including TNT live telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels, to provide basketball fans with sports betting insight and analysis.

“Turner Sports is a leader in the media industry and, together, we’re bringing viewership to the next level by offering exclusive sports betting content that’s directly integrated into their NBA programming,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group.

“We’ll be incorporating FanDuel Sportsbook odds and analysis into Turner Sport’s live broadcasts and Bleacher Report’s digital content, offering a new, enhanced experience for NBA fans.”

Will Funk, EVP, sports partnerships and branded content at Turner Sports, added: “NBA fans across TNT and Bleacher Report are responding well to sports betting content. We’ve already seen this with the TV and digital elements we’ve designed with FanDuel this past season and are excited to expand our partnership. Our collective goal is to grow NBA audience via engaging FanDuel interactive gaming experiences integrated across Turner Sports’ platforms.”

Turner Sports also agreed a partnership with FanDuel rival DraftKings Thursday, which will see it serve as the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider to the network, excluding NBA programming.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 2.14 per cent higher at 13,365.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.