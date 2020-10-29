This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM expands betting partnership with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

29th October 2020 7:45 am GMT
BetMGM

The NHL’s Detroit Red Wings has renewed and expanded its strategic partnership with BetMGM, the US sports betting joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings.

The new multi-year agreement will see BetMGM continue to have an on-ice logo at Little Caesars Arena, along with in-venue signage, fan promotions and a sponsored presence on the Red Wings’ digital platforms.

The District Detroit mobile app will also feature the BetMGM Stats Module, providing Red Wings fans with access to betting odds and statistics next season.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with BetMGM,” said Peter Kent, Detroit Red Wings senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “We’ll continue to work together to provide innovative and engaging experiences for the fans of Hockeytown.”

BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost said: “The Red Wings are an iconic part of Michigan and the city of Detroit and have been a great partner to both BetMGM and MGM Resorts. Little Caesars Arena is just steps away from the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit, and as BetMGM continues to build its hockey offerings, we look forward to welcoming Red Wings fans before and after games.”

MGM Resorts president of Midwest Group David Tsai added: “There is plenty of passion for hockey across Michigan, and all of us at MGM Grand Detroit eagerly await the opportunity to entertain Red Wings fans at our BetMGM Sports Lounge, Detroit’s premier destination to watch and bet on sports. We’re committed to providing guests with a fun, world-class experience during hockey season and beyond.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) closed at 971.20 pence per share in London Wednesday, while shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed at $20.10 per share in New York.

