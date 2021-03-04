This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery

Betfred Sports partners MLB’s Colorado Rockies

4th March 2021 10:03 am GMT

Betfred USA Sports has agreed a multi-year marketing and sponsorship agreement with MLB’s Colorado Rockies.

The deal includes branding at the club’s Coors field, in addition to game-day experiences for baseball fans including ticket giveaways, game suites, and in-game contests.

“Colorado has proven to be a fantastic market for Betfred Sports, and we look forward to further demonstrating our commitment to local fans with this partnership with the Rockies,” said Betfred USA Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett. “Along with our sportsbook at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk and our other sports partnerships in the state, Betfred is investing in Colorado for the long haul.”

The agreement marks the third marketing agreement in Colorado for Betfred Sports, following partnerships with the NFL’s Denver Broncos, as well as all-time leading Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith. 

“The Colorado Rockies are always looking to partner with top tier brands and Betfred Sports has established themselves as one of the best in the market,” said Rockies' vice president of corporate partnerships Walker Monfort. “Sports betting has seen incredible growth across the country recently and we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with not only our fans but all sports fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.”

Betfred Sports opened the first retail sportsbook in Colorado at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk last June, and launched online in August. The operator is also licensed in in Iowa and Pennsylvania, with Betfred expected to soon be approved in Nevada.

Related Tags
Betfred Betfred USA Sports Colorado Colorado Rockies MLB Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Betfred agrees title sponsorship of rugby league’s Challenge Cup

Phumelela shares to be delisted as company break-up continues

Wind Creek Bethlehem opens retail sportsbook with Betfred

SG Digital appoints new SVP to drive US expansion

Online dominates Colorado sports betting market in August

Betfred launches online sportsbook in Colorado and Iowa

Betfred bids to acquire South Africa’s Phumelela

Betfred extends sponsorship of World Snooker Championship

Pala Interactive powers new iGaming platform for Wind Creek in Pennsylvania

Betfred enters Las Vegas sportsbook market

Denver Broncos sign up BetMGM as latest sports betting partner

Scientific Games powers Betfred sportsbook launch in Colorado

Betfred signs as an official partner of the Denver Broncos

Design Works Gaming partners Betfred for UK market debut

William Hill in line for up to £150m VAT repayment

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global