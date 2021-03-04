Betfred Sports partners MLB’s Colorado Rockies

Betfred USA Sports has agreed a multi-year marketing and sponsorship agreement with MLB’s Colorado Rockies.

The deal includes branding at the club’s Coors field, in addition to game-day experiences for baseball fans including ticket giveaways, game suites, and in-game contests.

“Colorado has proven to be a fantastic market for Betfred Sports, and we look forward to further demonstrating our commitment to local fans with this partnership with the Rockies,” said Betfred USA Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett. “Along with our sportsbook at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk and our other sports partnerships in the state, Betfred is investing in Colorado for the long haul.”

The agreement marks the third marketing agreement in Colorado for Betfred Sports, following partnerships with the NFL’s Denver Broncos, as well as all-time leading Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith.

“The Colorado Rockies are always looking to partner with top tier brands and Betfred Sports has established themselves as one of the best in the market,” said Rockies' vice president of corporate partnerships Walker Monfort. “Sports betting has seen incredible growth across the country recently and we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with not only our fans but all sports fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.”

Betfred Sports opened the first retail sportsbook in Colorado at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk last June, and launched online in August. The operator is also licensed in in Iowa and Pennsylvania, with Betfred expected to soon be approved in Nevada.