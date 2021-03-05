This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings agrees exclusive betting partnership with UFC

5th March 2021 9:02 am GMT
DraftKings has agreed an exclusive betting and daily fantasy sports partnership with UFC for North America.

DraftKings will serve as UFC’s first official sports betting and daily fantasy partner in the United States and Canada, offering in-game promotions, activations, in-broadcast odds integrations and UFC branding across its daily fantasy and betting products.

The company will also provide fans with weekly free-to-play UFC games and enhanced prop bets, alongside other innovative sportsbook opportunities, while securing prominent branding at UFC events.

“This is a massive deal that will benefit UFC, DraftKings, and most of all the fans,” said UFC president Dana White. “DraftKings is the best at what they do in the betting and daily fantasy space, and unlike other sports, UFC has no off season. The action will be non-stop for fans of UFC and DraftKings.

“This is the most important deal we’ve ever done to increase engagement with our fans and reach new ones, and I’m looking forward to all the exciting things we’re going to do with DraftKings over the next few years.”

DraftKings will also become the presenting partner of the UFC Fight Clock, UFC’s new, proprietary time-keeping system, which is integrated directly into UFC’s production technology, allowing athletes, fans, and officials in the arena to see the same countdown clock per round as viewers watching the broadcast.

“Combat sports, and UFC in particular, have scaled significantly across both our sportsbook and daily fantasy verticals, evolving from a niche offering to a high-demand category that we believe will only grow further as we innovate,” said Jason Robins, chief executive of DraftKings.

“While DraftKings and UFC have previously collaborated on specific events, we are proud to become official partners and explore even more impactful integrations that prioritize the fan experience.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) closed 5.84 per cent lower at $61.91 per share in New York Thursday.

