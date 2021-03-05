This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery

Bally’s Corporation signs NBA sports betting partnership

5th March 2021 10:40 am GMT

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has been named as an authorised sports betting operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The deal marks the operator’s second strategic sports betting partnership with a US professional sports league following an agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) last month.

The NBA partnership will provide Bally's with access to official league data, as well as rights to use official NBA marks and logos across the company's expanding portfolio of online sports betting products. 

“Partnering with the NBA is an exceptional opportunity for Bally's, adding to our ongoing momentum with professional sports leagues,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “Together with the NBA, we will unlock significant opportunities to provide a greater population of NBA fans with new, creative and engaging sports betting products and services.”

Bally's and the NBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NSQ:BALY) fell by 13.71 per cent to $52.30 per share in New York Thursday following the release of the company’s Q4 results.

Related Tags
Bally's NBA Sports Betting Sports Integrity United States
Related Articles

Bally’s primed for 2021 growth after executing strategic growth initiatives

Bally’s unveils proposal for new $650m casino and sportsbook in Virginia

Bally’s agrees official sports betting partnership with the NHL

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Bally’s expands into fantasy sports with Monkey Knife Fight acquisition

Bally’s set to expand into Pennsylvania

Bally’s completes Eldorado Shreveport acquisition from Caesars

Bally’s and FanDuel open retail sportsbook in Atlantic City

Bally’s partners Elite Casino Resorts for Iowa mobile sportsbook launch

Bally’s agrees transformational Sinclair Broadcast Group deal

Bally’s Corporation to acquire US sportsbook provider Bet.Works for $125m

Bally’s Corporation completes acquisition of Atlantic City casino

Twin River posts Q3 revenue decline ahead of rebrand to Bally’s

Twin River acquires three casinos from Eldorado Resorts and Caesars

Scientific Games deploys OpenBet sportsbook for Caesars in Mississippi

Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global