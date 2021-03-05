Bally’s Corporation signs NBA sports betting partnership

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has been named as an authorised sports betting operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The deal marks the operator’s second strategic sports betting partnership with a US professional sports league following an agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) last month.

The NBA partnership will provide Bally's with access to official league data, as well as rights to use official NBA marks and logos across the company's expanding portfolio of online sports betting products.

“Partnering with the NBA is an exceptional opportunity for Bally's, adding to our ongoing momentum with professional sports leagues,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “Together with the NBA, we will unlock significant opportunities to provide a greater population of NBA fans with new, creative and engaging sports betting products and services.”

Bally's and the NBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NSQ:BALY) fell by 13.71 per cent to $52.30 per share in New York Thursday following the release of the company’s Q4 results.