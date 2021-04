New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has broadened its sports entertainment footprint through a new distribution and content deal with Meadowlark Media.

The monetization and sponsorship agreement will see Meadowlark and DraftKings distribute The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Le Batard & Friends Network across a wide range of audio, TV, digital and social channels, with the shows prominently featuring DraftKings’ odds, betting trends and general sportsbook and daily fantasy information.

“We’re [...]