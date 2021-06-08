BK8 Sports replaces Dafabet as Norwich City shirt sponsor

Newly promoted English Premier League football club Norwich City has unveiled Asian betting operator BK8 Sports as its new shirt sponsor for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

BK8 Sports replaces Dafabet as the club’s principal partner, with the operator’s logo to feature on the front of City’s first team match and training kits for the new season.

“We’re delighted to welcome BK8 as our new principal partner. It is excellent that they see the value in working with Norwich City,” said Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell. “BK8 will undoubtedly be a new brand for City fans, however, they’re a well trusted name across Asia. The Premier League has an accumulative TV audience of over three billion and is broadcast into over a billion homes - a huge proportion of these Premier League fans are based in Asia.

“Supporting BK8 in marketing to this global Premier League fanbase equally affords us as a club the opportunity to further our own exposure and commercial efforts into those markets.”

Kensell said that the both the club and BK8 are committed to supporting the UK’s ongoing review into betting and sports sponsorship.

“The club continues to adhere to both an internal code of conduct, as well as the policies and guidelines put in place by the Betting & Gaming Council, when carrying out marketing campaigns with betting and gaming brands,” he continued. “The industry continues to provide a valuable source of revenue to the club that makes a meaningful difference to our wider objectives as a club.”

As part of the arrangement, Norwich City legend Darren Eadie has joined BK8 as a brand spokesperson.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with one of the most driven and forward-thinking teams in English football,” said Eadie, who made more than 200 appearances for the club. “BK8 shares the club’s aspiration to seek continuous improvement.

“It is the undying desire to achieve greater heights in an unforgiving environment that brought us together. We’re all really looking forward to the season ahead with Norwich City back where they belong, in the top-flight.”

BK8 is operated by Malta-based platform provider ProgressPlay and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and Britain's Gambling Commission.