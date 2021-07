Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a TV advertisement for Entain’s Ladbrokes brand which was found to have depicted gambling behaviour that was socially irresponsible.

A TV ad for Ladbrokes shown in the UK in April began with a voice-over that stated: “I’m a nodder: up to the football, down to the app like a dog on a dashboard.” The scene showed a man looking up at a football game on the screen and then [...]