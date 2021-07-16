BetMGM partners with Pittsburgh Pirates

Betting and gaming operator BetMGM has agreed a marketing partnership with MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates.

The partnership gives BetMGM brand exposure throughout the Pirates’ PNC Park, most prominently on the left field wall and behind home plate for maximum global exposure, with BetMGM content also integrated across the Pirates’ digital and social platforms.

“BetMGM has seen tremendous success in Pennsylvania since launching in December 2020,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Growing our presence across the state, in partnership with the Pirates, is a top priority and we look forward to providing Pittsburgh’s passionate sports fans unique promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM.”

Pirates executive vice president of sales and business development, David Burke, added: “Our partnership with BetMGM is one that we are extremely proud to announce. We are incredibly excited to partner with such a respected and innovative brand. It allows us the opportunity to provide a unique platform for our fans to engage with Pirates baseball like never before.”