WynnBET signs up NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as brand ambassador

Wynn Resorts' online sports betting brand WynnBET has named former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal as its new brand ambassador.

O'Neal is a four-time NBA champion and regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time, and will feature prominently in WynnBET's advertising campaigns across TV, digital and print.

O'Neal will also attend in-person fan-facing events, create original content with WynnBET and interact as a guest with company media partners such as Blue Wire Podcasts, Cumulus Media and Minute Media. The operator will also launch ShaqPot, a free-to-play game hosted on the WynnBET app.

As part of the long-term agreement, O'Neal will be selling his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings to comply with NBA rules regarding betting and sporting integrity, and will provide his expertise to WynnBET as a strategic consultant.

“I love working with my friends at Wynn Resorts and I am so excited to take WynnBET to new heights,” said O'Neal. “Mobile sports betting is having a major moment, and I believe that WynnBET will be a powerful force in the industry.”

Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said: “Shaquille O'Neal has been a great friend of Wynn Las Vegas for many years, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with him through a partnership with WynnBET.

“A successful businessman, NBA legend and one of the most well-known personalities in sports media, we believe our players will enjoy interacting with him through the WynnBET app and are excited to feature Shaq in our advertising campaign set to debut later this summer.”

