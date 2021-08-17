Paris Saint-Germain unveils Playbetr as Latin American betting partner

Latin America-facing sports betting operator Playbetr has become an official regional online betting partner of French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The three-year agreement will see Playbetr benefit from the installation of Digital Overlay technology at the club’s Parc des Princes stadium, which will target Latin American audiences.

The new system is the first of its kind in France and geo-localises ads displayed on LED screens around the pitch by adapting the messages to the broadcaster's audience.

Playbetr will also have access to PSG’s digital platforms, including gameday posts to promote special offers, while providing fans with enhanced odds for PSG matches and collaborating on special promotions in association with the club.

“We are delighted to welcome Playbetr to the Paris Saint-Germain family, as the club's first-ever official Latin American betting partner,” said Paris Saint-Germain chief partnerships officer Marc Armstrong. “We believe that Playbetr will be an ideal partner for the club, and together we will be able to reach and further engage with our fast-growing fan base in Latin America.

“The unique appeal of Paris Saint-Germain and its players in the region makes the club the perfect platform for Playbetr to develop their brand.”

Playbetr chief marketing officer Marvin Jones commented: “We are proud to announce our partnership with the most elite and exciting football club in the world.

“In football, like in betting, performance is primordial. Paris Saint-Germain have built a solid reputation of excellence both on and off the field, and we look forward to extending the brand's influence even further across the globe.”